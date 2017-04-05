  • STV
SNP MSP boycotts Clyde after club signs David Goodwillie

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The footballer was found to be a rapist by a judge in a civil case in January.

David Goodwillie: The 28-year-old made his debut for Clyde on Saturday.
David Goodwillie: The 28-year-old made his debut for Clyde on Saturday.

An MSP has said he will not attend Clyde games for the rest of the season after the club signed David Goodwillie.

John Mason, an SNP MSP and a Clyde season ticket holder, has likened the signing to allowing convicted rapist Mike Tyson to box in Scotland.

A judge ruled Goodwillie and his former Dundee United teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair, then aged 24, in a landmark civil case in January.

The pair was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to their victim.

Goodwillie left his then club Plymouth Argyle eight days after the case ended to "focus his time on a potential appeal".

The 28-year-old joined Clyde last week and came off the bench to make his debut against Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Mason says the signing has been made "too soon" from the judgment and "violence against women (is) not acceptable".

In a statement, Mason said "Clyde need all the support they can get at this time.

"They have slipped down League 2 until they are now only one point off the bottom with five games left to play.

"Finishing bottom would mean a play-off and possibly relegation out of the SPFL."

He added: "However, Clyde have now signed David Goodwillie who only in January lost a civil court case in which he was found to have committed rape.

"I accept he has not been convicted in a criminal court, however, at the very least it seems to me far too soon for someone in this position to be returning to football.

"Therefore, I am reluctantly making the decision not to attend any more of Clyde's games this season."

In a statement released on Monday, the club said: "The coverage of this signing brings the conversation back into the media around an event that has clearly damaged lives and this conversation raises awareness of the need for both responsible decisions and respect.

"As a socially responsible employer we will always seek to support people, to rebuild lives and careers, especially so after mistakes.

"We have on this occasion assessed the person, their abilities and their intentions."

The club added: "We uniquely interviewed the player from a non-footballing perspective and satisfied ourselves that we are offering the opportunity and support for him to begin to reconcile his position and responsibilities and for him to rebuild a sporting career, enabling him to make a positive contribution to the wider footballing community and society as a whole."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.