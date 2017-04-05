  • STV
UK may 'cease to exist' after Brexit, warns Labour MEP

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

David Martin, of Scottish Labour, praised the Scottish Government's Brexit paper.

Brexit: Most Scots voted to remain in the European Union.
Brexit: Most Scots voted to remain in the European Union. PA and Scottish Government

The UK may "cease to exist" due to the UK Government's handling of Brexit, a Scottish Labour MEP has warned.

David Martin, who has served in the European Parliament since 1984, praised the Scottish Government's proposals to keep Scotland inside the single market even if the rest of the UK leaves.

Martin was speaking at a debate to ratify the European Parliament's negotiating position which notes Scotland voted to remain in the European Union last year.

The Labour politician has also revealed he "doesn't know" how he would vote in a second independence referendum.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1376207-sturgeon-reveals-proposals-for-scotland-following-brexit/ | default

Martin told fellow MEPs: "In September 2014, I voted to keep Scotland in the UK. In June 2016, I voted to keep the UK in the European Union. 

"Today I face the reality that Brexit will remove my country from one union and leave the other hanging by a thread.

"Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. Edinburgh, a city I have represented in this house for 33 years, voted 75% to 25% to remain.

"The feeling in Scotland is that we are being dragged out of Europe against our will - a feeling only compounded by Mrs May's determination to pursue a hard Brexit.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1376222-at-a-glance-sturgeon-s-brexit-proposals-for-scotland/ | default

He continued: "The (European) Council document calls for flexible and imaginative solutions to be found for Ireland. I agree but ask why not also for Scotland?

"The Scottish Government has put forward an imaginative and flexible solution for Scotland. It deserves serious consideration in this House.

"If the UK is not flexible in these talks, the UK will not only be leaving the European Union. The UK will cease to exist."

The Scottish Government has formally approached the UK Government to open discussions about organising a second independence referendum.

The UK Government insists no talks will take place until the country has left the European Union and the outcome of the deal is known.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1383420-sturgeon-there-will-be-an-independence-referendum/ | default

