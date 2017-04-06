  • STV
Brexit will 'strengthen' Scottish Parliament's powers

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Scottish secretary David Mundell says Holyrood will have no powers 'removed'.

David Mundell: The minister believes devolution is one of the country's 'success stories'.
Brexit will "strengthen" the Scottish Parliament, David Mundell will claim later on Thursday.

The Scottish secretary will use a speech in Singapore to set out the benefits that leaving the European Union will bring to the devolution settlement.

The UK Government minister backed staying in the EU in last year's referendum but, like the Prime Minister, is committed to implementing the result of the UK-wide vote.

Mundell is currently touring Burma and Singapore as part of a trade mission to help Scottish businesses.

He is expected to say: "It is a real source of pride to me that today, after successive pieces of legislation, the Scottish Parliament is one of the most powerful devolved parliaments anywhere in the world.

"Key decisions are taken in Scotland to address Scottish priorities and needs while Scotland benefits from the pooling of risk and resources that comes from being part of the United Kingdom.

"The devolution settlement is a real success story for Scotland - and Brexit will only strengthen this."

Mundelll will add: "As we leave the EU, all the powers and frameworks currently held and run by the EU will be transferred back to the UK.

"For me, one of the most important set of choices will be to ensure that these returning powers are held at the right level of government and that the right common frameworks are in place.

"I am very clear that no decisions currently made by the Scottish Government will be removed.

"It is the expectation of the UK Government that the outcome of this process will be a significant increase in the decision-making power of the devolved Scottish Government."

His comments come after figures from within the Scottish Government, including the First Minister, have talked of a "power grab" by Westminster from Holyrood during Brexit.

The Scottish Parliament is currently responsible for areas such as agriculture which has quotas and subsidies set by the European Union.

The UK Government has talked of the need to create a "common framework" of regulations across the UK to protect the British single economic market.

