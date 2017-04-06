Former US president Barack Obama to visit Scotland

He will attend a charity dinner hosted by Sir Tom Hunter's charity foundation.

Visit: Barack Obama will be the key note speaker at a charity dinner in Edinburgh in May.

Former US president Barack Obama will visit Scotland for the first time next month.

Obama, who served two terms in the White House, will visit Edinburgh in May to attend a charity dinner hosted by Sir Tom Hunter's charity the Hunter Foundation.

The event will take place on May 26 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Tickets for a table of ten are expected to go on sale for around £5000.

The philanthropist says he plans to set aside some seats at the event for local youngsters.

Sir Tom said: "From the south side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

"We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event."

