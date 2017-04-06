Scotland Tonight to broadcast live from inside Holyrood

STV's current affairs programme will air the special series later this month.

Scotland Tonight: Shows will air for three nights from April 18.

STV's Scotland Tonight will broadcast live from inside the Scottish Parliament for a series of special programmes.

The shows will air for three nights from Tuesday, April 18 on STV Glasgow and STV Edinburgh at 10.30pm as well as at 11pm on STV.

This series, presented by Rona Dougall from the heart of the Scottish Parliament, will look to provide an insight into the workings of Holyrood as an institution, assessing its role in Scottish public life and whether or not it needs to change to meet existing and future challenges.

Gordon Macmillan, head of news at STV, said: "This is the first time Scotland Tonight has broadcast live from Holyrood and we wish to thank the team there for their support in making these programmes possible.

"This series of special programmes will provide viewers with behind the scenes access to the workings of the Scottish Parliament, the people that work there as well as analysis on its role in public life in Scotland."

Scotland Tonight has established itself as the most watched Scottish current affairs programme since its launch in 2011.

