Hangman's noose and gallows image sent to Labour MSP

Anas Sarwar has complained to the police after he was sent the image online.

Image: The post was made on Twitter.

A Labour MSP has complained to Police Scotland after he was sent an image of a hangman's noose and gallows.

Anas Sarwar, who represents Glasgow in the Scottish Parliament, said he has been sent the image a number of times.

In a Facebook post to his supporters, he stated the threatening image makes him "more determined" to continue his work in politics.

The image was sent to the MSP on Twitter on Thursday.

In a tweet with the image attached, a user stated: "28 days until the electorate pull the trapdoor on your councils."

A spokesman for the Labour politician said: "Mr Sarwar has reported this to police and will not be making any further comment."

Complaint: Anas Sarwar was sent the image on Thursday afternoon.

