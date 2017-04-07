Brexit will lead to staff shortages, recruiters warn

Agency body says employers will pay the cost of leaving the European Union.

Jobs: Research found a skills shortage (file pic). Phil Whitehouse, licensed for reuse (cropped)

Brexit will lead to shortages of suitable candidates for jobs, a recruitment body has warned as a report showed growth in demand for staff.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) warned leaving the European Union might make it harder for employers to find the right candidate for the job.

It comes as Scottish recruiters reported increasing numbers of both permanent and temporary staff appointments.

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: "Finding people to do the jobs on offer is rapidly becoming employers' biggest headache and many are reporting an increasing number of white collar jobs as hard to fill, including in the IT and financial sectors.

"Shortages of appropriately skilled, willing and able candidates was a problem before the referendum. Our concern is that Brexit will make the problem worse, particularly if onerous restrictions are imposed on people coming from the EU to work.

"Our data shows that although candidate availability is deteriorating in Scotland, it's not so dire as in London and the South."

The nursing/medical/care sector led growth in demand for permanent staff in March, with IT and computing remaining in second place.

Engineering and construction saw the biggest rise in demand for temporary workers, followed by the nursing/medical/care sector.

The hotel and catering industry was the worst performer, and was placed at the bottom of the rankings in terms of both temporary and permanent job vacancies.

Average wages for temporary/contract staff rose sharply in March, accelerating for the second month running, while average salaries for permanent staff also increased markedly.

