Nicola Sturgeon meets Hillary Clinton at New York event

The First Minister and former US presidential candidate posed for pictures backstage.

Meeting: Sturgeon meets Clinton at event. Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon has met Hillary Clinton at a conference in New York.

The First Minister and former US presidential candidate posed for pictures backstage at the Women in the World event on Thursday night.

Despite the two politicians disagreeing on high-profile issues including Scottish independence, Ms Sturgeon reportedly said ahead of the meeting: "I've got to be careful I don't act like a fangirl."

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell quoted the First Minister as saying: "Hillary Clinton is a trailblazer for women in politics - her sheer resilience, I find it amazing."

The First Minister discussed her family, "legsit" and Scottish independence at the conference, where Ms Clinton also spoke.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of women in high-profile positions in Scottish politics "should be celebrated".

"Something is happening in Scotland which is making it easier for women to progress in politics, and other walks of life as well," she said.

"Scotland has always had a reputation for being quite a macho culture and yet women are flourishing. But people mustn't make the mistake of thinking we've got every problem around gender equality solved, because we don't."

She went on to criticise the Daily Mail's recent "legsit" front page and called it a "deliberate attempt to demean women".

"I tried not to react because I sometimes think newspapers like the Daily Mail do it in order to get attention," she said.

"But no matter how much progress women have made and our making, it's a vivid illustration of how much we still have to achieve."

"This tendency to reduce women to body parts or what they wear or what their hair looks like is not innocent and not something we should just laugh off," she added.

"It is a deliberate attempt to demean women and we should speak out about it."

Ms Sturgeon said her parents gave her the confidence to pursue her dream of going into politics, saying: "Both of my parents tried to instill in me the belief that I should believe in myself and that I should follow whatever dreams I had.

"They always said don't let anyone tell you that because of where you come from or your background or because you don't come from a privileged family that you cannot go on to achieve the things you want to achieve.

"That has been the inner belief which has always carried me forward."

The conference was held at the end of the First Minister's five-day trip to the US.

