Snapchat to encourage Scots to vote in council elections

Users will be able to add a new filter to boost awareness of voter registration.

Snapchat: Scots will go to the polls on May 5. PA

The Electoral Commission is working with social networking app Snapchat to encourage young people to register to vote in next month's council elections.

Snapchat users will be able to add a new filter to their snaps to encourage their friends to register.

Those who want to take part in the local government elections must be registered before April 17.

Scots will go to the polls on May 4 to decide who will run their local schools, libraries and other public services for the next five years.

Next month's election is the first local government poll that 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible to vote in.

Andy O'Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: "Working with Snapchat gives us a fantastic opportunity to reach a typically under-registered audience and let young people in Scotland know that they can use their voice in these elections.

"However, they need to be registered by April 17. It only takes a few minutes to register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote."

