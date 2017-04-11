Politicians' pooches battle it out to be crowned top dog

A total of 14 canines will be entered into the contest at Holyrood next month.

Puppy lovers: MSPs will put their pooches through their paces. Kennel Club

A new contest has been launched to name Holyrood's dog of the year.

The pets, who belong to MSPs from across the political spectrum, are vying to win votes from the public.

The competition is being organised by the Kennel Club and the Dogs Trust to raise awareness of issues which the animals face and the "unique relationships between MSPs and their dogs".

Scotland's top political pooches will also be put through their paces at a judging event at the Scottish Parliament next month.

The contest has been inspired by the long-running Westminster Dog of the Year competition.

Contestants include a one-year-old pug called Mi-Mi who lists her main achievement in her short life with her owner, SNP MSP Tom Arthur, as "successfully negotiated designated doggy space in the middle of the bed".

Mi-Mi faces stiff competition for the title from Conservative MSP Miles Briggs' Jack Russell, Monty.

The 11-year-old pooch says he enjoys "snuggling" and "retrieving biscuits".

One competitor, Maya, a four-year-old Border collie, has pledged to liberate "all dogs from shelters and let them paddle in the water in front of parliament" is she becomes First Minister.

