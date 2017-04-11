Sturgeon: 2014 referendum was 'very positive experience'

The First Minister said the SNP put forward 'detailed' plans for independence.

Referendums: Nicola Sturgeon will compare the independence and EU votes in a speech on Tuesday evening. PA

The 2014 independence referendum was "a very positive experience", the First Minister will claim on Tuesday evening.

Nicola Sturgeon will use a speech at the Political Studies Association annual conference to contrast the standard of debate between the independence referendum and last year's vote on European Union membership.

The SNP leader says the Scottish Government put together a "detailed proposal" on independence for voters to judge and scrutinise.

Opponents however have criticised the 2014 white paper on independence. Many point to the predicted oil and gas revenues of as much as £7.9bn in the first year of independence.

During the predicated period the North Sea industry produced just £100m of revenues after the global oil price plunged.

Last month two financial experts said parts of the spending plans in the document were "uncosted".

The First Minister will say: "It's maybe worth comparing the 2014 referendum on independence with the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

"A key difference was that in 2014, the Scottish Government set out a detailed proposal for how Scotland would become independent. That plan was then scrutinised, analysed - and often criticised - by political opponents, by the media, by business groups and wider civic society, and of course by academics.

"In 2016, on the other hand, people were asked to vote for a change, without being told what that change involved. Nobody who wanted to leave the European Union had any responsibility for setting out how it might be achieved.

"Many issues - for example the difference between single market membership, customs union membership and World Trade Organisation rules - are only being discussed widely now, when they should have been at the heart of public discussion before the vote."

Sturgeon will add: "The second point I want to make relates to the tone of the debate. By and large, and on the whole, I think that the 2014 referendum was a very positive experience for Scotland.

"However one consequence of a referendum is that it requires a binary choice - a yes or a no - from people who have nuanced or even conflicting views about something which matters deeply to them."

