Scottish unemployment rate drops to lowest in the UK

The number of people out of work in the country fell by 15,000 from December to February.

Scotland: Both governments said the fall was good news for the country (file pic).

Scotland's unemployment rate is now the lowest of the four UK home nations, the Office for National Statistics has said.

New statistics show the number of Scots who are unemployed fell by 15,000 between December last year and February.

Scotland's jobless rate is now 4.5%, lower than England (4.7%), Wales (4.9%) and Northern Ireland (5.2%).

The UK-wide average figure remained at 4.7%.

It is the first time Scotland's unemployment rate has been lower than the average national figure since October last year.

Despite a decrease in the number of those classed as unemployed, the overall employment figure fell.

Scotland's employment figure fell by 8000 taking the country's workforce to 2,596,000.

The Scottish Government welcomed the fall in the number of unemployed people but warned the country is facing an economic threat from Brexit.

Scottish employability and training minister Jamie Hepburn said: "Despite economic challenges these latest figures show Scotland's labour market remains resilient with unemployment falling and our female employment rates and youth unemployment rates outperforming the UK.

"While we are doing all we can to support employment, clearly the biggest threat to Scotland's labour market continues to be a hard Brexit, which threatens to cost our economy up to £11bn a year from 2030 and cost the country 80,000 jobs over a decade."

Scottish secretary David Mundell said despite the "good news" of falling unemployment he is concerned about the employment figures as well as recent statistics showing Scotland's economy has contracted.

Mundell said: "The UK Government is supporting the Scottish economy with over £1bn new investment through the autumn statement and spring budget, on top of UK-wide investment in science, research and development and connectivity.

"We are also building an industrial strategy that will address long-term economic challenges and drive growth across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

"The Scottish Government now need to act urgently to secure the Scottish economy and help more people into work."

He added: "Holyrood has new powers over tax and welfare, with the tools to shape Scotland's economy.

"Rather than obsess about the constitution, Scottish ministers need to focus all their efforts on strengthening the economy and backing business to create jobs for people across Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.