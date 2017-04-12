Tory suspended for 'unacceptable' remarks about Sturgeon

Council candidate Ken MacBrayne, 72, branded the First Minister a 'silly wee cretin'.

Nicola Sturgeon: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

A Conservative council candidate has been suspended from the party over "unacceptable" comments about the First Minister.

Ken MacBrayne posted a series of public comments about Nicola Sturgeon on his Facebook page.

The 72-year-old described the SNP leader as a "stupid little cretin" and a "silly wee cow".

He also asked: "Why can't someone stick a cattle prod up her nether region?"

In one Facebook post, MacBrayne said: "It would please me no end if someone stuck a golf ball in Nicola Sturgeon's mouth, tape it up and stick a bag over her head."

The comments, which were uncovered by The Sun, have led to his suspension from the party.

It would please me no end if someone stuck a golf ball in Nicola Sturgeons mouth, tape it up and stick a bag over her head Ken MacBrayne

Despite the suspension, MacBrayne will still appear on the ballot paper as a Conservative candidate in Benbecula and North Uist as the deadline for nominations has passed.

A Conservative spokesman said: "These comments are totally unacceptable and the party have informed the candidate that he shall be receiving no further support for his campaign.

"The party has also suspended Mr MacBrayne and he is no longer a member."

In addition to the posts about the First Minister, MacBrayne's Facebook also contains a number of posts shared from the far-right group Britain First.

One post includes a warning of a forthcoming religious war in the UK and Europe.

An SNP spokeswoman said: "Mr MacBrayne's comments are extremely offensive, with rants of this nature completely inappropriate from someone standing for public office.

"The disturbing, extremist views include what is essentially neo-Nazi propaganda gloating about a coming race war from a self-proclaimed 'resistance' group.

"It is staggering that this bile is coming from a Tory candidate, particularly just after Ruth Davidson has been forced to suspend candidates for similarly distasteful anti-Muslim outbursts."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.