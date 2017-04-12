SNP MPs 'look like Lord of the Rings rejects', says Tory

David Warburton made the remarks in an article for his local newspaper.

Mordor: The SNP Westminster group has been compared to characters from Middle Earth. PA and EMPICS

SNP MPs look like "rejected extras from a low-budget Lord of the Rings spin-off", a Conservative MP has said.

David Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome in the House of Commons, made the comments about the Scottish politicians in a column for his local newspaper.

Warburton said the 54 MPs are "squeezed on to opposition benches like overripe, unidentifiable exotic fruit" and when they stand to talk their "pips burst with numberless grievances".

He continued: "They might appear to be rejected extras from a low budget Lord of the Rings spin-off but they know what they're doing.

"Ignore them at your peril. These are the best organised fighting force in Westminster."

The Conservative MP said the SNP's organisational strength allows the party to act as "shrill demented choirs of wailing Scots can carefully orchestrate a black mood over the chamber".

An SNP spokeswoman said: "The Tory MP was right about one thing when he said the SNP were 'arguably the best organised fighting force in Westminster.'

"Mr Warburton should take a leaf out of the SNP's book and get on with his job rather than filling his local paper with attempts at satire."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.