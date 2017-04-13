Campaigners hit out at 'barbaric' benefits rape clause

SNP MP Alison Thewliss will address a rally at George Square in Glasgow on Thursday.

Child benefit: Exemption forms for rape victims criticised (file pic). PA by PA / cropped for web

Campaigners will hold a protest at George Square in Glasgow on Thursday night against the UK Government's so-called rape clause.

Under new welfare reforms, women are only entitled to child benefit for two children unless a third or subsequent child was conceived through rape or in a coercive relationship.

The support can be claimed by filing out an exemption form and sending it to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Women must be able to provide benefit authorities with "any available evidence of a conviction for rape", "any available evidence of an award made under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme" or by a third-party professional giving testimony on their behalf "about the non-consensual act or coercive or controlling behaviour you experienced which relates to the conception of your child".

The DWP promises to handle the information women give "discreetly and confidentially".

SNP MP Alison Thewliss has been at the forefront of the campaign against the clause and will address the rally on Thursday evening.

She said: "Tonight we gather to speak with one voice and send a clear message to this Tory government: scrap the rape clause and two-child policy now.

"The fact that women have to demonstrate in George Square in 2017 against such a barbaric and vile policy is bad enough. What's worse is the wall of silence these women are being faced with.

"Ruth Davidson and Theresa May cannot hide behind that wall of silence much longer. We are not giving up and we will fight this appalling policy every step of the way.

"We will not rest until our voices are heard and these anti-women policies are consigned to history."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been urged to distance herself from the UK Government's policy.

Her spokesman said in a statement: "During consultation on these reforms, the UK Government put in place exemptions to protect women who are faced with very difficult circumstances so they can continue to receive child tax credit for all children in a household.

"We support these exemptions but there is clearly an obligation on the government, working with third-party agencies, to ensure that these cases are dealt with all due care and attention."

A DWP spokeswoman said: "This exception is crucial to protect women who are faced with very difficult circumstances.

"This reform ensures people on benefits have to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work. But we have always been clear this will be delivered in the most effective, compassionate way, with the right exceptions and safeguards in place.

"The policy was debated, and voted on, in parliament, and the exceptions were consulted on widely."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.