Nurses to consider strikes in pay and conditions row

The Royal College of Nurses says some of its members have to go to food banks.

Pay deal: Nurses want their wages to rise with the pace of inflation (file pic).

Nurses are being asked to consider balloting for strike action over their pay and conditions.

The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) is asking its members in Scotland and the rest of the UK to consider the action.

RCN Scotland director Theresa Fyffe says despite small pay increases, nurses' pay packets are not keeping up with inflation.

She told STV News: "We have had a long period where nurses' pay has gone done 14% in real terms since 2010."

Ms Fyffe added: "Our members are frustrated and concerned.

"They are being expected to work harder, do more and respond to patient care - which they want to - but work with a pay cut."

The RCN director says some nurses have to do second jobs to make ends meet and some have even had to go to foodbanks to feed their family.

The Scottish Government says it will continue to discuss the issues with the RCN.

Health minister Shona Robison said: "We do recognise that some of the issues the RCN are raising around the level of inflation are something we will have to continue to discuss with them through our partnership arrangements.

"I certainly want to do that. We have a one-year pay policy in place for 2017/18 and of course nurses starting work in Scotland are paid a higher rate than those in the rest of the UK."

Nurses have until May 7 to give their verdict on balloting and the result will be announced at the RCN conference in Liverpool later that month.

