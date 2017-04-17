  • STV
'Tory rape clause response contemptible' says Sturgeon

The First Minister has criticised Ruth Davidsons' defence of the new policy.

Immoral: Nicola Sturgeon has called out the Tory policy
Immoral: Nicola Sturgeon has called out the Tory policy PA

The Scottish Conservatives' "complicity" in the "utterly immoral policies" of the UK Government has been laid bare by leader Ruth Davidson's response to the so-called rape clause, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon heavily criticised Ms Davidson's defence of the tax credits measure on Monday.

The rule requires rape victims claiming tax credits for a third or subsequent child to prove they became pregnant as a result of an attack or while in a coercive relationship in order to qualify.

The policy has sparked a political row in Scotland. It led to a protest in Glasgow last week, attended by around 300 people.

Ms Davidson has said she supports the exemptions the UK Government has put in place on restrictions to child tax credits, saying she wants to see ministers "implement them in the most compassionate way possible".

Ms Sturgeon described the Scottish Tories' response as "nothing less than contemptible", saying: "The last few days have exposed the full horror of the rape clause, the wider issues around the cap on child tax credits and the complicity of Scottish Tories in the utterly immoral policies of their Westminster colleagues.

"Having repeatedly failed to speak out against this disgusting policy, Ruth Davidson then tried to hide behind her official spokesperson.

"And then, last week, she came out in open support of the rape clause. She also made the suggestion that the Scottish Parliament should simply step in and pay for these benefits instead.

"Let's be clear, the answer to Tory cuts cannot simply be for the Scottish Government to get out the sticking plasters and patch up the Tories' mess - using money intended for public services, while the UK Government pocket the savings from their cuts.

"The solution is for the Tories to scrap the rape clause and the two-child policy - not just in Scotland but across the whole of the UK."

