Speculation as Prime Minister to make major statement
Details of hastily arranged address at 11.15am on Tuesday have not been released.
The Prime Minister is to give a major announcement on the steps of Downing Street.
Members of the media were informed of the event less than two hours before it is due to begin at 11.15am on Tuesday.
News of the hastily arranged address has provoked a host of speculation on social media.
Many believe May will announce plans to hold a general election before the Brexit negotiations begin in June.
Since becoming Prime Minister in July last year, May has repeatedly said she did not intend to call a snap general election.
If she does not call one then the next poll will be held on May 7, 2020.
So if an election is not up May's sleeve then what will she announce?
Here's some of the best suggestions from Twitter:
New Nightly Show host
An inquiry into the Broadchurch finale
Britain has put Gibraltar up for sale on eBay
A Trump-style border wall... and the Scots are paying for it
We will find out what Brexit means
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to stay
