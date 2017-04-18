Prime Minister calls snap general election on June 8

The vote will be held just before the country begins Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Theresa May: The Prime Minister repeatedly said she would not call a snap poll. Reuters

The Prime Minister has called a snap general election to be held on June 8.

Theresa May made the announcement at a hastily arranged statement on the steps of Downing Street.

The Conservative leader had repeatedly said no election will be held until May 2020.

Formal negotiations on the country's exit from the European Union are not scheduled to take place until June after the French presidential election.

The last general election was held in 2015.

At the poll the SNP won 56 MPs with the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats each picking up one seat.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.