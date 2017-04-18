What happens now snap general election has been called?

MPs will vote on the Prime Minister's plans at Westminster on Wednesday.

Prime Minister: Theresa May has changed her mind over the merits of a snap election. PA

It was an announcement that took the country by surprise on Tuesday.

On the steps of Downing Street, Theresa May said she intends to hold a general election on June 8.

May repeatedly denied she would call a snap vote and would wait until the next scheduled election in 2020.

Here is what will happen next:

April 19: MPs to vote on the plan

Motion: The country's MPs will vote to back or bin May's election plan. © Maurice, http://www.flickr.com/photos/mauricedb

On Wednesday, May will table a motion at the House of Commons on her plans for a election.

The motion will read "that there shall be an early parliamentary general election".

For the election to go ahead, May must convince two-thirds of the country's 650 MPs to back the plans.

Labour has already said they will approve the motion meaning May will have the required number of votes.

May 3: Parliament dissolved

MPs: Business at Westminster will come to a halt in May. PA

Parliament will dissolve on May 3 as the country's gears up for the election.

When parliament is dissolved, the country ceases to have any MPs.

Those who want to return to Westminster must stand in the election.

The UK Government and Cabinet ministers remain in place until a new administration is formed.

May 4: First full day of campaigning

Starting gun: Politicians will have just over a month to win your support. pa

Politicians will hit the streets and your TV screens as they campaign for your vote.

Those who want to be your local MP will have 36 full campaigning days before the UK goes to the polls on June 8.

A series of televised debates will also take place but are yet to be scheduled.

Late May: Voter registration deadline

Deadline: Those wanting to vote must be registered. © James West, http://www.flickr.com/photos/jameswest/

Those wanting to vote in the election will have to be registered.

The deadline for the election has yet to be set but it is likely to be in late May.

You can vote in the election if you are a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen aged 18 or over on June 8.

June 8: Voting opens

Voting: Millions of people will head to their local polling station.

Thousands of polling stations across the country will open on June 8.

Registered voters will have from 7am until 10pm to cast their vote.

The country will elect 650 MPs, 59 of them in Scotland.

Voters who choose to vote by post will get their ballot papers a few weeks before June 8.

June 9: Results declared

Counting: Volunteers will spend hours tallying up the vote. © SWNS

Thousands of volunteers will spend the early hours of June 9 counting votes.

The Houghton and Sunderland South constituency traditionally races to declare its result first.

In 2015, the constituency managed to declare just 48 minutes after voting closed.

A clearer picture of the national result, however, will not emerge until around 4am on June 9.

June 9: New government expected to be formed

Royal approval: The Queen will ask the successful party leader to form a government.

A new government will be formed after the general election.

If one party wins a majority of seats then the party leader will head to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen.

Her Majesty will ask the successful party leader to form a government "in her name".

If no party has a majority of seats then negotiations between the party leaders will begin.

Either a coalition between one or more parties will form a government, like in 2010, or the single largest party will govern as a minority administration.

