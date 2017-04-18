Labour 'last line of defence' between people and cuts

Kezia Dugdale was launching her party's campaign for next month's local elections.

Kezia Dugdale: Voters 'sick to the back teeth' of referendum plans. PA

Scottish Labour councillors are "the last line of defence between the people and the SNP's cuts", the party's leader has said.

Launching the party's campaign for next month's council elections, Kezia Dugdale said SNP constituencies feel "left behind" by the Scottish Government's focus on independence.

She also warned Scots who vote Conservative as a protest against independence will be putting local services at risk.

The country will go to the polls on May 4 for its first local government elections since 2012. That year, Scottish Labour won 31% of the vote, claiming 394 council seats.

Leading Tories have been calling on voters to use the election on May 4 to send a message to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon not to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

Speaking at the campaign launch in Edinburgh, Dugdale said: "Communities which have voted SNP since 2011 feel left behind by a Scottish Government that is only interested in running another referendum.

"It doesn't matter whether they voted yes or no. People are sick to the back teeth of it."

She accused the SNP using the referendum to "distract" voters from its "poor" record in government, adding: "The SNP doesn't want to talk about education, social care and other failed services because it knows it's failing. So we are back discussing a referendum."

Dugdale, whose party is third in the polls behind the Scottish Conservatives, attacked Tory leader Ruth Davidson, saying her backing of the "abhorrent rape clause" showed the "ruthless" true nature of the Conservatives.

"We can't afford for our councils to turn into another arm of the SNP Government in Edinburgh and neither do we want to turn our town halls over to the Tories," she said.

Changes brought in by the Conservatives at Westminster mean women claiming tax credits for a third or subsequent child have to prove they became pregnant as a result of a rape or while in a coercive relationship in order to qualify for the payments.

The Labour leader added: "Voting in this election isn't a protest vote. Your vote in this election really matters.

"If you vote for the Tories, you are voting for them to be in power - to take control of your council services. Not to be in opposition or to protest against independence.

"So before you vote, think about whether you want a Tory in charge of elderly care, social services and schools. This is a party itching to cut even more money from our valued public services."

Dugdale's campaign launch came minutes after the Prime Minister announced a snap election for June 8 and the Labour leader said she would "work tirelessly" to deliver a Labour government with Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw responded: "This is desperate stuff from Kezia Dugdale. She and her party are heading for an electoral disaster on May 4.

"Judging from these comments, they are already in panic mode."

He said only his party could be trusted to stand up to the SNP and the plan for a second referendum.

