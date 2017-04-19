  • STV
  • MySTV

Davidson: Tories best bet for tactical unionist voters

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Scottish Conservatives are 'optimistic' about winning seats from the SNP.

Tactical: Ruth Davidson has urged supporters of the union to back the Conservatives.
Tactical: Ruth Davidson has urged supporters of the union to back the Conservatives. PA

Voting for the Scottish Conservatives is the "best bet" for supporters of the union to vote tactically to oust SNP MPs, the party's leader has said.

Ruth Davidson made the comments at the launch of her party's local election manifesto on Wednesday after the Prime Minister announced plans for a snap general election yesterday.

The Conservatives won only one Scottish seat at the last general election in 2015 but Davidson has said the party is "optimistic" about increasing the tally when voters go to the polls on June 8.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1386082-what-happens-now-the-snap-election-has-been-called/ | default

Davidson said: "I think that it is certainly the case that we are the strongest party to take on the SNP and I know that there was a lot of talk at the general election a couple of years ago about tactical voting, and I've never been a particular proponent of it.

"But I think if you do believe in tactical voting and if your principal belief is in keeping the United Kingdom together and respecting the decision that we made in 2014, actually your vote is for the Scottish Conservatives.

"If you're not supporting the SNP and you want someone to stop their drive to break up Scotland, then the Scottish Conservatives are your best bet."

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said if the Conservatives fail to win the election in Scotland then the Prime Minister's opposition to a second independence referendum "will crumble to dust".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1386166-sturgeon-may-s-indyref2-block-will-crumble-to-dust/ | default

Scottish voters will go to the polls before the general election on May 4 to elect local councils.

The Conservatives are proposing to create directly elected provosts for "cities, councils or regions" to mirror metropolitan mayors in England.

The party also want local government to retain revenues from land and buildings transaction tax.

In response to Davidson, Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley said: "These elections in just over a fortnight are crucial. For the future of our public services, we need to keep the Tories out of our town halls.

"Ruth Davidson's mask has slipped. Her party will plan further spending cuts and privatisation if they get into councils around Scotland.

"We cannot entrust vital services like schools, care for the elderly and housing to a party that delivered the bedroom tax, the rape clause and Jobcentre closures."

A spokesman for the SNP said: "While the SNP campaigns on a positive vision of improving schools, building affordable homes and transforming childcare, the Tories have nothing to offer other than a preoccupation with independence - and this latest call for tactical voting to try and keep the SNP out is a sign of desperation and shows just how obsessed with this single issue they are."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1386110-labour-last-line-of-defence-between-people-and-cuts/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.