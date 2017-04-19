Scots MP Natalie McGarry collapses at House of Commons

An ambulance was called to Westminster for the Glasgow East MP, who is pregnant.

MP: Natalie McGarry was elected to the Commons in 2015. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Glasgow East MP Natalie McGarry has collapsed at the House of Commons.

The 35-year-old took unwell at one of the parliament's tearooms during Prime Minister's Questions.

An ambulance was called for McGarry, who is pregnant, as a precautionary measure.

McGarry represents her constituency in the Commons as an independent after resigning the SNP whip due to a police investigation.

In September, she was charged with several offences including the "embezzlement of funds, breach of trust, and offences under the Scottish Referendum Act 2013".

McGarry denies any wrongdoing.

The MP thanked paramedics on Twitter after the incident.

She tweeted: "I fainted earlier & I'd like to thank the medics who were called as precaution.

