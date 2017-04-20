Sturgeon: Shame on Davidson for supporting rape clause

Victims of rape have to fill in a form to access additional child benefits.

Holyrood: Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson clashed at First Minister's Questions on Thursday. PA

The First Minister has clashed with Ruth Davidson over the UK Government's so-called rape clause at Holyrood.

Under UK Government welfare reforms, victims of rape have to complete a form and provide evidence that their third or subsequent child was conceived without their consent to access additional child benefits.

The SNP leader told Davidson she finds the clause "utterly abhorrent" and called on the Scottish Conservative leader to condemn it.

In response, Davidson said: "If the First Minister doesn't like the two-child tax policy, she can change it."

Davidson's party have called on the devolved administration to use new welfare powers to abolish the changes north of the border.

Sturgeon said: "Shame on Ruth Davidson and shame on the Conservatives."

The SNP leader and all Scottish party leaders except Davidson joined anti-rape clause protesters outside the Scottish Parliament after First Minister's Questions.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.