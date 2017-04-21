  • STV
Kevin Bridges to entertain Obama during Scotland visit

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Annie Lennox and Texas will also perform at a charity event with the ex-US president.

Fundraisier: Kevin Bridges will join Barack Obama at the event which aims to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Kevin Bridges will entertain former US president Barack Obama when he visits Scotland next month.

The Clydebank-born comedian will be doing a stand up set at a charity dinner in Edinburgh where the ex-president is the keynote speaker.

Those in attendance at the dinner, which is being organised by Scots philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, will also have entertainment from Annie Lennox and Texas.

Tickets for tables of ten at the now sold out event ranged from £5000 to £10,000.

Sir Tom has promised to set aside some of the tickets for the dinner on May 26 for local children.

Funds raised from the evening will be distributed to around 300 Scottish charities, the Hunter Foundation and the Obama Foundation which was established by the ex-president and the former first lady, Michelle Obama.

Sir Tom said: "I'm proud, privileged and over the moon to announce Oscar-winning musician Annie Lennox, brilliant stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges and world-class rock band Texas will all play at this amazing dinner.

"What's even more amazing is that they are all doing this for the benefit of a charity of their choice.

"They are stand-out talents of their generation and will provide a remarkable conclusion to what we all hope will be an incredible evening, with all profits benefiting Scotland's children's charities."

Sir Tom added: "I'm delighted to announce Royal Bank of Scotland, our partner across a number of events including the Kiltwalk and the STV Appeal have again stepped up to support this event.

"Demand for this dinner has been unparalleled in our own experience and we can only apologise to those who we cannot accommodate at the dinner."

The visit will be Obama's first to Scotland and also one of his first speeches since leaving office in January.

The Democrat served two terms in the White House before passing on his chair in the Oval Office to Donald Trump.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.