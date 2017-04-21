Sturgeon: Dangerous consequences if Tories win councils

The SNP leader issued the warning as she launched her party's plans for councils.

Councils: SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon launched her party's campaign for next month's local government elections. PA

There will be "dangerous consequences" for public services if Scottish Conservatives gain control of councils, the First Minister has claimed.

Nicola Sturgeon issued the warning as her party launched their local election manifesto.

Scots will go to the polls on May 4 to elect their councillors, little more than a month before polling stations will reopen for the general election on June 8.

The SNP leader said: "These elections decide who is responsible for running your local services and will determine whether we invest in services or allow the Tories to extend their cuts agenda into the heart of local communities.

"SNP candidates are standing on a strong platform to deliver more free childcare, transform early learning, invest in and empower schools, build more affordable housing, devolve power to local communities and continue to support small businesses.

"SNP councils will work with the Scottish Government to back our headteachers, to boost our town centres and invest in city and regional deals that will support local economies and create jobs."

She added: ""There are real and dangerous consequences if our vital local services fall into Tory hands.

"With Labour and the Lib Dems ready to sell out for even the slightest suggestion of power, voting for any other party risks seeing the Tories take over our town halls."

STV News has contacted the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Greens for comment.

