Everything you need to know about the French election

Decision time: Millions of French citizens will go to the polls to elect their next president on Sunday.

People across France are queuing up to cast their vote in the nation's presidential election.

The winner of the contest will replace François Hollande who has chosen not to seek a second term inside the Élysée Palace.

International attention has been drawn to the contest with opinion polls showing the leading four candidates neck-and-neck.

We've pulled together a handy guide of how France will decide on thier new leader and how it impacts on Scotland.

How the electoral system works:

Choice: French voters have 11 candidates to chose from on Sunday. Frédéric BISSON

Voters will choose their preferred candidate for the presidency.

A total of 11 people have made it on to the ballot paper after securing 500 signatures for their nomination from amongst the nation 37,000 mayors and parliamentarians.

If no candidate secures a majority of the votes then the two candidates with the most votes will go forward to a second 'run off' round.

All nine other candidates will be eliminated and the campaign to be president will be over.

Voters will then return to the ballot box on May 7.

Meet the candidates:

Four candidates have emerged in opinion polls with a chance of making it to the all-important run off.

They are:

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron: The youngest candidate in the field is the most ardent supporter of the European Union. PA

Macron's main points:

The 39-year-old is the youngest candidate. He is standing under the banner of En Marche! (Forward!), a centrist grassroots movement. Many have compared his centre-left politics to Tony Blair and Bill Clinton. Macron is a big supporter of the European Union and immigration. He has also opposed a ban on Muslim headscarves at French educational institutions.

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen: The far-right politician wants to halt all immigration to the country.

Le Pen's main points:

The 46-year-old is standing under the banner of the far-right Front National. Le Pen advocates France leaving the eurozone and is a strongly sceptical of continuing French membership of the European Union. If elected president she would stop all immigration to the country for a period of time before introducing tougher controls than France has at present. She is a strong supporter of US president Donald Trump and has met Russian president Vladimir Putin during the campaign.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Jean-Luc Mélenchon: The 65-year-old wants to assert France's national sovereignty. GUE/NGL

Mélenchon main points:

Mélenchon is the oldest of the leading four candidates at 65. He has gathered the combined support of several far-left groups. The left winger wants to take France out of NATO and a number of free trade agreements which the country has as part of the European Union. If elected president, Mélenchon has pledged to draft a new constitution and to redistribute power away from the presidency and to the people.

François Fillon

François Fillon: The 63-year-old want to open up the French economy. Fondapol - Fondation pour l'innovation politique

Fillon's main points:

He is the only nominee from either of the country's traditional two main parties that has a chance of making the run off. His campaign has been set back after both and his wife, Welsh-born Penelope Fillon, were placed under formal investigation over allegations he employed her as a fictitious parliamentary assistant at the French taxpayers' expense. If elected president, Fillon has pledged to scrap the country's 35-hour working week limit and sack 500,000 civil servants as part of measures aimed at boosting the economy and cutting public expenditure. Commentators have said if he wins he would user in a Thatcherite economic revolution in France.

When will we know the result?

Voting: Officials will have to count millions of votes during the night. Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Polling stations in France will close at 8pm (UK time) on Sunday.

Counting will then get under way across the country.

We will get an indication of how the country voted at around 9pm (UK time) when exit polls have been published by French media outlets.

If no candidate gains at least 50.01% of the vote then the top two nominees will go forward to the run-off round in a fortnight's time.

Then, and only then, will we know who is the next French president.

Why does it matter to Scots?

Brexit: The UK and the EU will begin negotiations in June. PA

The winner of this election will play a major part in shaping the Brexit negotiations.

A month after the second round election, the UK will hold a general election on June 8.

After both nations have elected their Prime Minister and president, the UK's negotiations to leave the European Union will begin.

Who will be at the table for France - the second biggest economy in the remaining EU - will have a major influence on how the 27 nations approach the talks.

The deal which Britain and the EU strike over the next two years will impact on Scottish businesses and the nation's wider economy.

