MSP considered 'ultimate escape' during depression

James Dornan said he had to visit a therapist to get the help he needed.

James Dornan: The 64-year-old has urged men to seek help for their mental health issues.

An SNP MSP has talked publicly for the first time about his battle with depression following the death of his father.

James Dornan, who represents Glasgow Cathcart, admits he contemplated briefly "but I don't believe seriously" the "ultimate escape" during the period.

The MSP has talked about his mental health issues in the hope of challenging "the macho West of Scotland male" caricature.

Dornan shared his story in an article for mental health charity See Me Scotland.

He said: "A couple of things happened to me in a fairly short period of time.

" I decided to stop drinking, good thing, and within a couple of years my first grandchild was born, best thing ever and shortly after my dad died, worst thing ever.

"Together they made me re-evaluate where I was going and how to face up to the heavy load I had carried since I was a young teenager. But even then I had to get worse before I got better.

"My darkness became pitch black, I couldn't see any point in anything and even considered, briefly and I don't believe seriously, the ultimate escape.

"Even so it was two years after the death of my dad before I plucked up the courage to get help, and take it from me that was the bravest thing I had ever done; when your self-esteem was as low as mine the last thing you want to face is the truth as you have no idea what you're going to find out about yourself."

Dornan sought help with his depression from a therapist.

"After a few sessions I did what I had never done in front of others and broke down when talking about my dad," said the politician.

"It wasn't easy but boy was it worth it," he added.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "proud" of the Glasgow MSP for sharing his battle with depression with the public.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted that the article was "superb".

Dornan received a hundreds of messages of support online following the article's publication.

He said the support "will enable people to speak out" about their own issues.

The 64-year-old is urging those who feel the same as he did to visit their doctor and get the help they need.

