Tory support in Scotland rises to 33%, new poll shows

The Conservative party currently only have one Scottish MP.

Support: The Tory party could gain seats in Scotland PA

A third of Scottish voters are backing the Tories, according to fresh polling conducted after Theresa May called a snap election.

The Panelbase survey, commissioned by The Sunday Times Scotland, shows 33% backing Ruth Davidson's party in general election voting intentions, suggesting it could be on course to win a clutch of new seats in Scotland in June.

The Tories, who are campaigning on a message of opposing the SNP's bid for a second independence referendum, currently have one Scottish MP - David Mundell.

Support for the party is up on the 2015 general election result, where they took almost 15% of the vote, and up from 28% in a previous Panelbase poll conducted in March.

The new poll also shows the SNP on 44%, down from 47% in last month's poll and from almost 50% in the 2015 election.

The party won 56 out of 59 Scottish seats in 2015 and is still on course to take home a majority on June 8.

Support for Labour has dropped to 13% from 14% last month and just over 24% in 2015. With only one MP, Ian Murray, the party faces a battle to maintain a Scottish presence at Westminster.

Among the other parties, the Lib Dems are backed by 5% of voters, up one percentage point from March, while Ukip and the Greens are supported by 2% of voters each, both down from 3%.

Panelbase polled 1,029 voters between April 18 and 21.

