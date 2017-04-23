Jeremy Corbyn raises prospect of scrapping Trident

The Labour leader did not say if he would maintain Britain's nuclear programme.

The Labour leader refused to say whether he would maintain Trident BBC

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested that a Labour government may consider scrapping Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr on his flagship Sunday show, he refused to say whether maintaining the deterrent would be in his party's manifesto.

Instead, he said that if he won power and became Prime Minister on June 8, he would order an immediate review into defence, which would look at "all aspects".

"We will have a strategic defence review immediately which will include all aspects of defence. We would then look at the situation at that time," he told Marr.

"We haven't completed work on the manifesto yet. We are having that discussion in the Labour Party and we will produce our manifesto early in May."