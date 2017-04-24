  • STV
Corbyn: Scots should back Labour not 'vicious' Tories

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

He made the plea after polls showed his party is behind the Tories and the SNP.

Vicious: Jeremy Corbyn urged Scots to back the Scottish Conservatives at the ballot box.
UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged Scots not to back the "vicious" Conservative party at the forthcoming general election.

Corbyn made the plea at the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) conference in Aviemore on his first trip to Scotland since the election was announced.

The First Minister is also due to address the conference later on Monday.

Corbyn's call comes after two opinion polls placed Labour in third behind the Conservatives and the SNP. Scottish Labour finished in the same position at last year's Holyrood election.

Scots will go to the polls on May 4 for the local government elections before returning to polling stations on June 8 for the general election.

Corbyn told STUC delegates: "While the timing of the election is unexpected, the choice is very, very clear and the stakes are very, very high.

"Let no one be in any doubt: we are in this election to win it and we will fight for every seat in every corner of this islands.

"The dividing lines in this election could not be clearer from the outset - it is the Conservative Party, the party of privilege and the richest, versus the Labour Party, the party that is standing up for working people to improve the lives of all - that is the real choice.

"Only us or the Tories can form a government and I implore people in Scotland to fight for the party of progress and not the vicious Tory party, who alongside their previous coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats, unleashed an unprecedented attack on the working people in this country."

Nicola Sturgeon is due to use her speech at the STUC conference to also criticise the Conservatives and warn of the "heavier price" Scotland will pay if the party is returned with more MPs.

The First Minister will say: "The election in Scotland is a two-horse race between the SNP and hard-line Tories.

"The Tories have taken an extreme position, demanding an end to any opposition at Westminster if they win the election."

In response to Corbyn's speech, Conservative MSP Douglas Ross said: "Nicola Sturgeon wants to use this election to take Scotland back to the division of a second independence referendum.

"Astonishingly, Jeremy Corbyn has said he is 'absolutely fine' with her plans.

"We therefore face the clear and present danger of the SNP using Corbyn to push her obsession with independence."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie criticised both leaders for not addressing Brexit.

The Lib Dems are campaigning for a second referendum to be held across the UK to approve or reject the final Brexit deal which Downing Street will agree with the rest of the European Union.

Rennie said: "It's beggars belief that the First Minister who is wanting to lead us into another independence referendum because of Brexit barely mentions Brexit at all during a general election campaign that is about Brexit.

"This clearly show that she is simply selling out those that voted remain to further her own cause for independence.

"At the same event we have Jeremy Corbyn clearly uncomfortable talking about Brexit and the Scottish Conservatives ashamed of their stance on Europe hoping the electorate will forget Ruth Davidson's passionate defence of the EU in Wembley last year."

