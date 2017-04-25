  • STV
Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry will not stand in election

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

She has been an independent since resigning the SNP whip due to a police probe.

Natalie McGarry: Charged in connection with fraud offences last year.
Natalie McGarry: Charged in connection with fraud offences last year. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Natalie McGarry has announced she will stand down as MP for Glasgow East ahead of the upcoming general election.

McGarry, who has been an independent MP since resigning the SNP whip in 2015 due to a police investigation, thanked staff, colleagues and friends and family for their support.

The 35-year-old was told by her party over the weekend that she and fellow independent Michelle Thomson would not be eligible for reselection.

In September, she was charged in connection with fraud offences, including the "embezzlement of funds, breach of trust, and offences under the Scottish Referendum Act 2013".

The MP continues to deny any wrongdoing.

McGarry became an MP at the 2015 general election after beating Labour's Margaret Curran, with a swing to the SNP of more than 30%.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1386439-michelle-thomson-to-stand-down-as-mp-for-edinburgh-west/ | default

Writing on her Facebook page on Tuesday morning, McGarry said: "It has been a huge honour and a privilege to have served and represented the people of Glasgow East in the House of Commons for the last two years.

"I have however decided not to seek re-election and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many, many local people who have helped and supported me throughout that time."

She said that she and her office staff would aim to resolve all constituency cases before parliament is dissolved.

The MP added: "Finally I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my time as an MP: my staff in Glasgow East, my colleagues in Westminster, the distinguished House of Commons staff at Westminster, and above all, my friends and family."

She recently revealed that she was pregnant, following an incident where she collapsed at one of the House of Common's tearooms.

The general election will be held on June 8.

