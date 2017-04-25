  • STV
Ukip foreign affairs chief quits over 'vile' burka ban

Jim Carver MEP predicted many more could withdraw support for party leader Paul Nuttall.

Ukip's foreign affairs spokesman Jim Carver has quit his post.
Ukip's foreign affairs spokesman has resigned over the party's "vile" burka ban and predicted many more could withdraw support for party leader Paul Nuttall.

The raft of 'integration' policies unveiled by Mr Nuttall and his team on Monday, which included a public ban on face coverings, were condemned by their election rivals as "full-throttled Islamophobia".

West Midlands MEP Jim Carver said a "groundswell of unhappiness" also exists within the party at the manifesto priorities.

Jim Carver said he could not defend the policies in the West Midlands community he represents as an MEP.
"I consider the policies to be authoritarian, grossly insensitive and targeting one particular group within society to the point of persecution," he told PoliticsHome.

"It's vile and it's not something that I can possibly defend. I'm not alone in that feeling."

Mr Carver said: "At least half a dozen MEPs are considering withdrawing support from the leadership of the party and across the country. There's a groundswell of unhappiness."

Leader Paul Nuttall on Monday denied the string of policies were designed to be divisive and argued the party was "10 years ahead of our time" on the issues.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.