  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother's ballot paper alerts Tory to council candidacy

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Jane Strang said she was not told she was a candidate in next week's election

Ballot box: Scots will go to the polls next week to elect their councillors.
Ballot box: Scots will go to the polls next week to elect their councillors. Rui Vieira / PA Wire/PA Images

A Scottish Conservative council candidate did not know she was standing in the election until she saw her name on ballot papers sent to her mother's to vote by post.

Jane Strang, who is contesting the Renfrew North and Braehead council ward in next week's local government elections, revealed her surprise at being a candidate on Facebook.

Last week a Conservative candidate in Shetland also said he was unaware he was standing in the election for the party.

In reply to a post on the Renfrew Unionists page urging pro-union voters to back Strang in the ward, she said: "Sorry I was off ill for a very long time and did not know I was being put forward, only found out from my mother receiving a postal vote."

Scots will go to the polls next on May 4 to elect their councillors before returning to the polling stations in June for the general election.

A spokesman for the Conservatives said: "Jane applied to become a candidate last year, and passed the vetting process at Christmas. She subsequently signed the appropriate nomination forms - as every council candidate has to - and officially became the candidate for that seat."

A spokesman for the SNP said: "This is the second Tory candidate who says that they were nominated without their knowledge - despite it being a legal requirement for candidates to sign the nomination forms themselves.

"Given that legal requirement, urgent clarity is now needed as to whether these individuals can legitimately remain on the ballot paper as Tory candidates.

"And this is on top of a candidate selection scandal that's seen three Tory candidates ditched for racism and the party forced to apologise for the behaviour of a host of others.

"Ruth Davidson has some very serious questions to answer about what exactly is going on here."

Emma McShane, a Green council candidate, said this would help explain "why Greens activists in Renfrewshire haven't seen a single Tory out campaigning."

A Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "The Scottish Conservatives should immediately clarify whether Jane Strang signed the nomination papers necessary to run for this position.

Renfrew North and Braehead candidates:

  • John Shaw, SNP
  • Lisa-Marie Hughes, SNP
  • Jane Strang, Scottish Conservatives
  • Alex Murrin, Scottish Labour
  • Bill Brown, Scottish Labour
  • Ross Stalker, Scottish Liberal Democrat
  • Nath Rosset, Scottish Green
  • Peter Morton, Independent

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.