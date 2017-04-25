Election expert: Scottish Labour heading for 'disaster'

Professor John Curtice said he would be surprised if they win a single council.

Scottish Labour: Party leader Kezia Dugdale is fighting to retain control of eight councils. PA

Scottish Labour is heading for a "disaster" in next week's council election, a political polling expert has said.

According to analysis from Professor John Curtice, the party are on course to lose control of all of its councils.

The party won an outright majority of seats in four local authorities in 2012 and also control a further four councils as minority administrations.

Every Labour candidate needs to win their contests in Glasgow, Renfrewshire and West Dunbarton to retain control over the councils on May 4.

In comments made at a Political Studies Association event, Curtice said: "The Labour vote has been collapsing, and if you look at some of the by-elections in Glasgow it's been horrendous.

"It looks as though Labour is heading for disaster north of the border. And therefore, it will be very, very surprising indeed if Labour retains control of any council in Scotland."

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "No one is under any doubt about the scale of the challenge the Scottish Labour Party faces but these problems did not appear overnight and will not be fixed overnight.

"Under Kezia Dugdale's leadership, only Labour has a plan to move Scotland forward, not backwards with another divisive referendum.

"Labour is focussed on delivering quality local services, such as schools, social care and standing up for our NHS."

Scottish Conservative local government spokesman Graham Simpson said: "Labour is heading for wipeout at both upcoming elections, and that's exactly what they deserve.

"For decades they've neglected the communities in council areas they run, and at national level they've sold out pro-UK Scots.

"That's why the public will snub them at the ballot box, proving again that the Scottish Conservatives are the only ones capable of standing up to the SNP."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said they are looking to capitalise on any loss in support for Labour on polling day.

A party spokesman said: "Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners across Scotland make a difference in local communities and are in tune with local people.

"As Labour collapse we look forward to presenting an alternative that is pro-EU, pro-UK and progressive."

Scottish Green council candidate Yvonne McLeod said "many traditional Labour voters who identify with fighting for fairness, social justice and stopping the cuts, are looking at what Greens are offering".

STV News has approached the SNP for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.