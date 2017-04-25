Caller jailed for saying MP Anna Soubry should be 'Jo Cox'd'

John Wombell was jailed for making the grossly offensive call to Anna Soubry's office.

Anna Soubry's office received the offensive call. PA

A caller who telephoned MP Anna Soubry's office with a message that she should be "Jo Cox'd" has been jailed.

John Wombell, 58, made reference to the murdered Labour MP when he contacted Ms Soubry's political base in November last year.

Wombell admitted sending a grossly offensive message at Westminster Magistrates Court where he was jailed for eight weeks and handed a restraining order on Monday.

Ms Soubry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, thanked the Metropolitan Police and Nottinghamshire Police over Twitter.

In a later message, she tweeted that "MP's staff deserve respect".

Ms Soubry has been vocally in favour of the Remain campaign and was a leading supporter of the pro-EU Open Britain.

She quit Open Britain on Tuesday after it drew up a hit list of mainly Conservative MPs it wants to oust at the General Election.

Mother-of-two Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency on June 16 last year.

He was handed a whole-life prison sentence for her murder.