May and Corbyn in heated exchange at 'longest ever' PMQs

The Prime Minister said the Labour leader is 'not fit to lead the country'.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head in what could be their last PMQs. Pool

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have clashed in what could be their last ever Prime Minister's Questions.

The session, which lasted almost an hour, is also thought to be the longest ever PMQs.

With just 43 days until Britain goes to the polls, Mrs May took aim at Mr Corbyn accusing him of "not being fit to run this country".

While Mr Corbyn hit back saying May was "just a friend to the rich and powerful, not the weak or in need".

The showdown could be the last time the pair face each other across the dispatch box.

Both the prime minister and Labour leader are likely to face calls to resign or a leadership challenge should they lose the election on June 8.

Corbyn was accused of being 'unfit to run the country'. PA

In a wide-ranging and often tense exchange, the prime minister quipped back at Mr Corbyn claiming the Government is "delivering for ordinary working families" on the NHS, education, pension and wages.

She said: "What we now see is a Labour party [that would] crash the economy, more waste, higher taxes, fewer jobs - that does nothing for ordinary working families."

Mrs May then held up a piece of paper highlighting a website "I like Corybn, but...", which she told MPs had been shared on Twitter by Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

She said: "Even his own supporters know he's not fit to run this country."

May's longest ever PMQs lasted almost an hour. PA

Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn criticised Theresa May's record as Prime Minister and said the Government is only looking after "the richest."

He said: "Strong leadership is about standing up for the many, not the few.

"But when it comes to the Prime Minister and the Conservatives, they only look after the richest not the rest.

"They are strong against the weak and weak against the strong. Far from building a strong economy, schools and the NHS are being cut, people can't afford homes. Millions can't afford to make ends meet."

He added: "The election on 8 June is a choice between a Conservative Government for the few - and a Labour Government that will stand up for all of our people."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the future of the NHS is dependent on brexit. Pool

Earlier Shadow Health Secretary John Ashworth announced Labour would lift the 1% wage cap and increase NHS wages if they got elected.

The party also plans to scrap tuition fees for student nurses and midwives, which had been previously been covered by bursaries.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he "would love" to offer a pay increase to NHS staff.

But he claimed its very future depends on the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

"The Brexit negotiations will decide whether the British economy can continue to expand, continue to create jobs - and that's how we fund the NHS."