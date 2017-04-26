Better Together boss to stand for Labour in election

Blair McDougall will contest the East Renfrewshire constituency for the party.

Former Better Together campaign boss Blair McDougall is standing as a Labour candidate in June's general election.

McDougall will contest the East Renfrewshire constituency for the party.

The Westminster hopeful previously worked as a special adviser in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments.

Labour held the constituency from 1997 until the last general election when the SNP candidate Kirsten Oswald unseated then Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.

The party has announced other candidates for the election including former MSP Cara Hilton, who will contest Dunfermline and West Fife, and pro-Jeremy Corbyn activist Rhea Wolfson, who will stand in Livingston.

The announcement of the candidates comes as the Scottish Conservatives confirmed four of its MSPs will stand in the poll.

The party has selected local activist Paul Masteron to fight the East Renfrewshire contest.

At last year's Holyrood election the Tories won the Eastwood constituency which includes in much of the Westminster constituency of East Renfrewshire.

McDougall said: "It's ridiculous that one of the most pro-union constituencies in the country are represented by an SNP MP.

"That's because last time the votes of the majority were split. In East Renfrewshire the Tories are a distant third and are not at the races here.

"I brought together the anti-independence majority in 2014 and I'm going to do the same on June 8."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "These candidates show that we are fighting hard across Scotland to boot the Tories out of office and deliver a Labour government on the side of working people."

