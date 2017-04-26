  • STV
Tories 'want to cut pensions after general election'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson made the claim during Prime Minister's Questions.

Pensions: Angus Robertson quizzed Prime Minister about triple lock.

The Conservatives "want to cut pensions" after the general election, the SNP's Westminster leader has claimed.

Angus Robertson made the claim as he questioned the Prime Minister on the floor of the House of Commons.

Theresa May disputed Robertson's accusation and said pensions will rise under the Conservatives if she is returned to Downing Street.

In the final session of Prime Minister's Questions before June's general election, Robertson probed May's commitment to the triple lock introduced on state pensions by the last Labour government in 2006.

The triple lock ensures state pensions rise by either the average rise in wages across the UK, inflation or 2.5%.

Robertson asked the Prime Minister if she could "give a clear and unambiguous commitment to maintaining the triple lock on the state pension?"

May replied that under a Conservative government "pensions and incomes will continue to increase".

The Moray MP said the Prime Minister failed to answer his simple Yes or No question and the reason she could not give a guarantee was because the Tories "want to cut pensions".

May again said pensions would rise under her leadership.

"One thing that pensioners in Scotland will know, as will other voters in Scotland, is that if they believe in the union, there is only one way to vote, and that is Conservative," she added.

