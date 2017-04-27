Former lord advocate given anti-stalking charity role

Dame Elish Angiolini appointed as honorary patron of Action Against Stalking.

Elish Angiolini: Dame made patron of charity. ©: STV

Former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini has become honorary patron of an anti-stalking charity.

Action Against Stalking formally announced her appointment at Scotland's first UK-wide conference aimed at tackling stalking.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson opened Tracking the Stalker at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday, with Dame Elish chairing the event.

Action Against Stalking chief executive officer Ann Moulds said: "It is an absolute honour to have Dame Elish as the new patron.

"She's one of the top legal experts in the country and is very well-respected in her field."

Ms Moulds set up the charity in 2009 after experiencing stalking and successfully campaigned for the introduction of anti-stalking laws, which were passed the following year.

Before 2010, stalking was prosecuted as a form of harassment under breach of the peace.

Mr Matheson said: "Scotland was the first jurisdiction within the UK to legislate for a specific offence of stalking and we have come a long way in recognising just how damaging exploitative behaviour can be.

"We know there is more to do. Action Against Stalking and many of the speakers taking part in this conference have led the way in changing the way that both the justice system and the public understand what stalking is and the harm it causes.

"The reform of the law to make prosecuting stalking easier was the result of partnership working and we continue to work together to support those targeted by stalkers and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.