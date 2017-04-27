  • STV
  • MySTV

Tories accuse Sturgeon of 'whopper' on independence

STV

Ruth Davidson brought up comments made by Alex Salmond about the general election.

FMQs: Clash ahead of general election.
FMQs: Clash ahead of general election. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of telling Scots a "whopper" when she said the general election is not about Scottish independence.

At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson claimed the First Minister is treating people as "fools".

Davidson said the SNP leader was trying to "face both ways" and "promise all things to all people".

The First Minister told STV earlier this week: "This election is not deciding whether or not Scotland is independent."

On Wednesday, her predecessor Alex Salmond said Scots casting their ballots on June 8 "will know that they are voting to support the right of the parliament to decide on the holding of the Scottish referendum".

Sturgeon told MSPs the vote is "an opportunity to determine who chooses Scotland's future" and insisted that was "exactly the same" as Salmond's remarks.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1386631-sturgeon-general-election-is-not-about-independence/ | default

Davidson also said there are apparent differences within the SNP on issues such as fishing and Scotland's place in Europe post-Brexit.

She said: "What we've got is that the SNP say they are in favour of joining the European Union, with the First Minister not confirming whether the SNP will back full membership in their manifesto.

"They say they are in favour of the Common Fisheries Policy, except for MPs in fishing communities who say they are against it.

"Then we have the real whopper - in Scotland we have Nicola Sturgeon saying the coming election hasn't anything to do whatsoever with independence but from the broadcast studios of London up pops Alex Salmond to confirm they want to use this election to demand a referendum that the rest of us don't want.

"So, the First Minister thinks on fishing, on EU membership and on independence she can face both ways and promise all things to all people."

Davidson added: "Isn't it the case that she is treating the electorate as fools?"

Sturgeon responded: "This election is an opportunity to determine who chooses Scotland's future, is it a Tory government at Westminster or is it this democratically-elected Scottish Parliament, exactly the same as Alex Salmond's comments yesterday afternoon."

She went on to accuse Davidson of being "all at sea" and "drowning" on the issue of fishing, claiming the Tories are "preparing to sell out Scottish fishermen" by granting other European countries access to UK waters as part of the Brexit negotiations.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.