First Scottish leaders election debate announced by STV

The event will take place on May 24 in Glasgow and will be broadcast live.

The first live TV debate featuring Scottish leaders ahead of the general election in June has been announced by STV.

Scotland Debates will include the leaders of the four main political parties in Scotland - the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson of the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour's Kezia Dugdale and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

The debate among the MSPs will be chaired by STV's political editor, Bernard Ponsonby, and broadcast live from the Tramway theatre in Glasgow on Wednesday May 24.

It will be shown on the channel between 8.30pm and 10pm, while it will include an audience of 150 comprising a representative sample of the Scottish electorate.

Gordon Macmillan, STV's head of news, said: "STV has a strong track record of delivering election debates for viewers in Scotland. This is an exciting time in Scottish and UK politics and we've rarely seen public political engagement so high.

"STV's debate will give members of the audience an opportunity to put their questions to the leaders of the four main political parties and the leaders will also cross-examine each other. We hope viewers tune in for an engaging debate about the key political issues in Scotland today."

The debate will be simulcast on STV2 and streamed live on the STV Player. It will also be available for catch-up shortly after.