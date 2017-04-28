Labour MP red-faced as list of achievements left blank

Ian Murray apologises over printing error on election campaigning leaflet.

Labour: Ian Murray is the party's sole MP in Scotland. PA

Labour MP Ian Murray has been left red-faced during his general election campaign efforts.

After sending out a promotional leaflet which claimed to list all his achievements as Labour's sole Scottish MP, he accidentally left the page blank.

Constituents in Edinburgh South were left confused by the pamphlet, which urged them to re-elect Mr Murray on June 8.

His letter to constituents reads: "Together we have achieved so much and I have done my utmost to help my constituents and local groups where I can.

"That is what being an MP is all about. Just some of my achievements are on the reverse of this letter."

But the back page was left completely blank.

Responding to the incident through his Facebook page, the MP wrote: "If general elections had bloopers and outtakes - what happens when a printing and mailing service goes wrong - a bit of fun - it will be corrected in the coming days."

Murray also posted a video to Twitter apologising for the mix-up.

If General Elections had bloopers and outtakes. What happens when a printing and mailing service goes wrong...... #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/8F7zkjPes4 — Ian Murray (@IanMurrayMP) April 27, 2017

In it he said: "So, we're into a general election and today I sent out thousands of these letters to local residents and as always happens in general election campaigns mistakes and errors are made.

"It says on this letter that if you turn to the reverse of the letter, you'll see my record of being an effective Member of Parliament.

"But if you do turn it around, it's actually blank due to a printing error at the printers."

Social media users were quick to see the light side of the incident, including SNP MP Stuart McDonald, who wrote: "That made me laugh. We've all had our fair share of mail-mergers go wrong."

