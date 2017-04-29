Theresa May campaigns in Scotland ahead of snap election

The Prime Minister is expected to make an appearance in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Campaign: The Prime Minister is expected to appeal to unionist voters PA

Theresa May will make a direct pitch to Scottish unionists on her first trip of the General Election campaign north of the border.

The Prime Minister will tell a rally that a vote for the Tories will strengthen the union and allow the UK and Scotland to "flourish", as she seeks to capitalise on the party's growing support in the nation.

Mrs May has turned down First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum to try and protect Scotland's status in the European single market, and will reiterate her insistence that voting Tory will bolster her hand in Brexit negotiations due to begin after the June 8 election.

In east London, Jeremy Corbyn is expected to make his most personal speech of the campaign so far and in Leeds, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron will reiterate his claim that he could replace Mr Corbyn.

While the opposition leaders battle it out in England, Mrs May will seek to exploit apparently growing levels of support for the Tories in Scotland.

A YouGov poll of Scottish voters released on Friday suggested the Tories are the leading unionist party north of the border, up 13 points on 28%, behind the SNP on 41% but ahead of Labour on 18% and the Lib Dems on 7%.

The PM will visit a business to discuss the Government's industrial strategy before being introduced at a rally by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, where Mrs May is expected to say: "My message to the people of Scotland today is clear: if you vote for me it will strengthen my hand in the Brexit negotiations.

"It will strengthen the union, strengthen the economy and together the UK and Scotland will flourish.

"Because when Scotland is flourishing, the rest of the United Kingdom is flourishing too."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.