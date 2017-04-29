  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon urges voters not to give Tories 'free hand'

STV

The First Minister told supporters that the SNP offered a "strong voice for Scotland".

Election: Nicola Sturgeon is urging Scots to back SNP again
Election: Nicola Sturgeon is urging Scots to back SNP again Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters not to allow Scotland to be "dragged back by the Tories" at the General Election.

Scotland's First Minister said the Conservatives must not be given a "free hand to do whatever they want to Scotland" on June 8.

Speaking to party activists at The Hub in the east end of Glasgow she said that a vote for the SNP would deliver a "strong voice for Scotland" and ensure "real and effective opposition" in the House of Commons.

She said the council elections on May 4 would offer the SNP a chance to remove the "dead, suffocating hand of Labour" from the city chambers and replace it with a "vibrant, dynamic, ambitious city government." And she urged voters to build on that on June 8 by backing the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon said: "A few weeks later in the General Election on June 8 we must make sure that Scotland's voice is heard and it is heard loudly and clearly.

"Make no mistake, this General Election really matters to the future of our country.

"It will determine whether Scotland continues to move forward or is dragged back by the Tories and it will ensure that the decisions about the future of our country, whatever that turns out to be, is taken here by the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people, not by an increasingly hard-line right wing Tory government at Westminster."

The First Minister added: "Theresa May has already told us what this General Election is about for her. It is about removing opposition and strengthening her hand to do whatever she wants.

"Let us make sure that on June 8 we send a loud message from Scotland that we are not prepared to give a Conservative government a free hand to do whatever it wants to Scotland."

She contrasted what the Conservatives and SNP have done, saying the SNP is building at least 50,000 new houses while the Tories introduced the Bedroom Tax, and that the SNP is expanding free childcare while the Tories are removing tax credits from working families.

The SNP leader said it is "abundantly obvious" that Labour will not win the General Election, and does not have what it takes to be an effective opposition.

Ms Sturgeon said that only voting SNP will ensure that Scotland's voice is heard.

Speaking to activists, Ms Sturgeon said: "An SNP vote will deliver strong voices for Scotland. An SNP vote will also make sure that we back our Scottish parliament against a Conservative government that wants to undermine our Scottish parliament.

"It will make sure that the future of our country is decided here in Scotland, not by a Tory government at Westminster.

"A vote for the SNP will make sure that the Tories do not get away with silencing all opposition as they want to do.

"A vote for the SNP will make sure that there continues to be real and effective opposition in the House of Commons."

She added: "If Scotland wants to make sure the Tories cannot simply do what they want in Scotland, if we want to make sure there are voices of strong opposition to the Conservatives in Westminster, then the only way to deliver that is with a strong, resounding vote for the SNP in every part of Scotland on June 8."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.