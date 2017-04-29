  • STV
  • MySTV

May urges Scots to 'strengthen the union' with Tory vote

ITV

The prime minister pitched firmly towards unionists in her first campaign visit.

Theresa May has called on Scottish voters to "strengthen the union" and boost her hand in Brexit negotiations by backing the Conservatives in the general election.

Speaking at a rally in Aberdeenshire, the prime minister pitched her comments firmly towards unionists, promising that backing the Tories as the country heads into talks over leaving the EU would benefit the whole of the UK.

"There is only one party that is committed to the union. There's only one candidate for prime minister who will stand up and defend the United Kingdom," Mrs May said, in what is her first campaign visit to Scotland ahead of the election in June.

"My commitment is clear, if you strengthen my hand in those Brexit negotiations I will work to ensure that Scotland and the UK flourish together."

Mrs May appeared alongside Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, telling the rally that a strengthened Conservative party would be "standing up against the separatists who want to break up our country".

The Conservatives hold only one seat in Scotland, but Mrs May hopes to improve on that in the June vote by courting Scots weary of the SNP's call for a second independence referendum and nervous about Labour's Jeremy Corbyn.

Mrs May has already turned down a call by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a second independence referendum aimed at trying to protect Scotland's status in the European single market.

For her part Ms Sturgeon, speaking at a campaigning event in Glasgow, warned voters not to give the Conservatives a "free hand to do whatever they want to Scotland", saying the SNP was the only effective opposition to the Tories.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.