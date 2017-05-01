Darling urges Labour vote to reject 'divisive' indyref2

SNP said Labour could disappear into 'political oblivion' at general election.

Alistair Darling: Ex-chancellor is campaigning for Labour (file pic). SWNS

Former Chancellor Alistair Darling is urging people to vote Labour to send the SNP the message that Scotland does not want or need another "divisive referendum".

He said the Nationalists must respect the No vote of the 2014 referendum, when Scots were told it was a once-in-a-generation event.

Campaigning in Edinburgh, he said that when a government focuses on the day job it can transform the lives of people in Scotland.

Darling is meeting campaign activists in Edinburgh South with Labour MP Ian Murray on Monday. He is expected to highlight Labour's achievements in government, including lifting 120,000 children out of poverty in Scotland, introducing the national minimum wage and introducing tax credits for those on low pay

The former leader of Better Together said: "Twenty years ago today a Labour government that transformed the lives of people in Scotland and right across the UK was elected.

"We delivered on our promises, by lifting millions of families out of poverty, investing in schools and hospitals, and introducing a national minimum wage.

"Labour's proud record shows what can be achieved when a government focuses on the day job.

"The priority of a Labour government is always to grow the economy, create jobs, lift people out of poverty and give everybody a fair chance in life, not seeking to divide the country.

"On June 8 people can vote Labour to send Nicola Sturgeon a message that Scotland doesn't want or need another divisive referendum.

"In 2014 we were told that the referendum was a once-in-a-generation event, and Scotland voted No by a clear margin. That's the mandate the Nationalists must respect.

"Scotland is divided enough. The majority of people in Scotland believe that together we're stronger by remaining in the UK."

An SNP spokesman said: "While the Labour party is expected to almost disappear into political oblivion at the general election, it is only a vote for the SNP that can stop the Tories and ensure Scotland's voice is heard in Westminster.

"Labour should also be concentrating on stopping the Tories - by pandering to the Tories they are letting down voters in this election.

"The fact they are reduced to parroting Tory slogans and reminiscing about elections 20 years ago shows how utterly irrelevant Labour have become."