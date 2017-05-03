Views sought on new approaches to tackling homelessness

MSPs want to find out more about the reasons why people become homeless.

Voices: Committee heard from homeless people. (file pic) PA

MSPs are appealing to the public for ideas on how to tackle Scotland's homelessness problem.

Holyrood's Local Government and Communities Committee wants to find out more about the reasons why people become homeless and whether the services available to those facing housing crises are working effectively.

The committee has issued a call for evidence and also intends to examine international homelessness policies in a bid to find improvements.

MSPs visited homeless women and men in emergency accommodation and shelters in Perthshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow to find out information.

Committee convener Bob Doris said: "Everyone deserves to have a safe place that they can call home. However, on the committee's visits to homeless shelters across Scotland, we heard that many still face the misery of homelessness and rough sleeping in our cities and rural areas.

"The homeless people we met said that relationship breakdowns, disruptive family life or mental health issues were the main reasons for their lives spiralling out of control - leading to a chaotic life on the streets or sofa-surfing with nowhere permanent to live."

Mr Doris said the committee wanted to hear views on a wide variety of housing and homelessness issues.

These could include looking at better support for people with complex needs or who are in danger of losing their homes, he said.

Homeless charity Simon Community Scotland volunteer Eddie, 61, was homeless for two years after the death of his partner led to a nervous breakdown, called on homeless people contact the committee with their views.

He said: "I was at a really low point in my life. I was drinking a lot and had suicidal thoughts.

"I lost my home, my family, and felt completely isolated. I was put into temporary accommodation miles away from where I'm from and this just made my feelings of loneliness and desperation worse."

Eddie, now living in Lanarkshire, said working for the charity has given him his life back.

He added: "I'd encourage homeless people, groups and the general public to send across their views to the Holyrood committee. This is a chance for your voice to be heard."

