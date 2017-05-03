Tory MSP quits list seat to fight Holyrood by-election

Rachel Hamilton wants to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament.

Rachael Hamilton: The Conservative politician was elected as a regional MSP last year. Rachael Hamilton MSP

A Scottish Conservative MSP has quit her regional seat in Holyrood to contest a by-election to the parliament in a bid to win a constituency seat.

Rachael Hamilton, who was elected on the South of Scotland regional list last year, will contest the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire by-election.

If Hamilton fails to win the contest then she will not return to Holyrood.

The by-election has been sparked after another Conservative MSP, John Lamont, resigned from his position to fight in the general election.

The poll will take place on June 8, the same day as the UK-wide vote.

Hamilton's regional list seat will remain with the Conservatives and fall to the next candidate on the list, the current leader of Borders council Michelle Ballantyne.

A decision will be taken by the party if Ballantyne will take up the role after Thursday's council election.

If she does not then the next Conservative member of the list is South Lanarkshire councillor Alex Allison.

Hamilton will face competition from Scottish Labour's Sally Prentice and the Liberal Democrats' Catriona Bhatia for the seat.

The SNP are yet to name their candidate for the contest.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.