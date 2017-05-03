Party leaders appeal to Scots ahead of council elections

  • STV
Polls open across Scotland at 7am on Thursday as the country elects 32 local authorities.

Scottish leaders: Politicians are battling to win control of the country's councils.
Scotland's political parties are campaigning for votes on the final day before the council elections.

A total of 1227 council seats are up for grabs across the country's 32 local authorities on Thursday.

At the last local government elections in 2012, the SNP won the most seats followed by Scottish Labour, the Scottish Conservatives, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Greens.

The SNP are aiming to come top of the poll again and have their eyes on wresting control of Glasgow City Council from Labour.

In a final plea to voters, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Tomorrow's vote is about choosing who is best placed to take decisions about the future of our communities.

"We know that Labour have for far too long put their own interests before those of the people they represent, while the Tories are intent on a damaging cuts agenda, while proposing no positive policies in this election. 

"SNP councils will work tirelessly to boost the economy, support families and improve and protect vital local services."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "On Thursday, send the Tories a message - tell them that Scotland does not want their austerity. 

"And send Nicola Sturgeon a message as well. Tell her to abandon her plan for another divisive referendum and get on with the day job."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "Politics is about priorities and it is time for councillors across Scotland who will prioritise your school and your local services - not a second referendum.

"Every Scottish Conservative councillor elected on Thursday can be trusted to put the day job first. We ask people across Scotland for the chance to serve."

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie said: "As we mark ten years since the SNP came into power it is important people  judge their record.

"A failing education system, a mental health strategy that has been allowed to rot and an economy on the brink of recession. 

"While the SNP have been fixated on their own ambitions of independence they have let Scotland fall behind.

"Every Liberal Democrat councillor elected will be that local champion that communities across Scotland need to help fix the damage that the SNP have inflicted."

Andy Wightman, Scottish Greens' local government spokesman, said: "Number one votes for Green candidates on Thursday will elect advocates of real local democracy, people who understand that local services and accountability matter."

